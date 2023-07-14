Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community

14 July 2023 1:58 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.

Deal or No Deal South Africa continues to make dreams come true!!!

In the latest episode, Mr Nyoka made the deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310.

What will Mr Nyoka do with the money?

He plans to invest his winnings back into the community!

Nyoka provides computer skills development and free internet to kids in his community.

He also assists with disaster management - in case of fires damaging his community, Nyoka provides food parcels, free clothes and a starter-back with building materials.

As presenter, Katlego Maboe says, he's "a leader in the community" who keeps on giving.

Here's to Deal or No Deal South Africa changing lives and communities.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30 pm to 8 pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Fridays at 5:30 pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community




