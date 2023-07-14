Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg





14 to 18 July: 67 Blankets

HEAT IS ON...Pop down to view the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day activation happening at Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Don't miss out, we are there until 18 July (Mandela Day) held in the Strelitzia court at entrance 6.#67Blankets#crochet#myeastgate#MandelaDay @Carolyn_Steyn pic.twitter.com/iQnsf8B3ot ' 67 Blankets (@67Blankets) July 13, 2023

Pop into Nelson Mandela Square from today until 18 July to drop off any donations.

Location: Entrance 6, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton

15 to 16 July: Spoil a Rescue

Dog lovers, this one is for you!

Spend your 67 minutes sharing your love and affection for 67 minutes with the rescues at Pug Rescue South Africa.

Your cuddles and hugs will make such a great difference in the lives of these rescued pugs.

Location: 80/1 Nielsen Road Benoni North Agricultural Holdings, Benoni

Time: 9am and 11am

Email fundraising@pugrescue.co.za to book your slot

Find out more on the Facebook page here.

16 July: Mandela Day Houghton Run

The Mandela Day Houghton Run returns this year.

Get your fitness on for a good cause, in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

There are 5km, 10km and 21km options.

Location: Houghton Primary School, Houghton, Johannesburg

Time: 8am to 12pm

Enter here.

18 July: Chefs with Compassion

The Chefs with Compassion team is aiming to cook 67,000 liters of soup to donate to those in need.

In order to achieve this goal, the team is looking to raise R1 million.

If you can’t donate your time, purchase a ticket (or two) – all the funds are donated to the group.

Tickets are available on Quicket here.

18 July: Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is looking for volunteers to spend 67 minutes making sandwiches, planting seeds, filling jars of hope and creating care hampers.

Visit their Quicket fundraising page here to make your donation and book your slot.

18 July: Johannesburg Children’s Home

Get your hands dirty in the Johannesburg Children’s Home veggie garden.

Help the home create fresh and healthy produce to enjoy everyday.

Don’t have a green thumb? You can help with painting the palisade, garden walls and jungle gym or even lend a hand cleaning the cottages and cottage windows or sorting clothing.

Time: 9am to 5pm

Location: 59 Urania Street, Observatory, Johannesburg

Book your spot by emailing pr@jch.org.za or fundraiser@jch.org.za

18 July: Food Forward SA

Food Forward SA is looking for volunteers to join hands to help pack food items at its Johannesburg warehouse.

The items will be distributed throughout winter to its network of beneficiaries.

They have three slots available – 9.30am; 11.30am and 1.30pm

Book your spot on Webtickets here.

If you can’t make it in person, monetary donations are also welcome.

Visit the Food Forward SA website here for more information.

This article first appeared on 947 : Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg