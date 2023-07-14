Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the... 15 July 2023 10:32 AM
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’ National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our peo... 15 July 2023 9:36 AM
NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new... 15 July 2023 8:32 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24 Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality. 15 July 2023 9:46 AM
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 6:24 PM
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
View all Sport
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 6:24 PM
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day! 14 July 2023 3:01 PM
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills! 14 July 2023 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg

14 July 2023 2:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mandela Day
67 minutes for Madiba
67 minutes

Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.

14 to 18 July: 67 Blankets

Pop into Nelson Mandela Square from today until 18 July to drop off any donations.

Location: Entrance 6, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton

15 to 16 July: Spoil a Rescue

Dog lovers, this one is for you!

Spend your 67 minutes sharing your love and affection for 67 minutes with the rescues at Pug Rescue South Africa.

Your cuddles and hugs will make such a great difference in the lives of these rescued pugs.

Location: 80/1 Nielsen Road Benoni North Agricultural Holdings, Benoni

Time: 9am and 11am

Email fundraising@pugrescue.co.za to book your slot

Find out more on the Facebook page here.

16 July: Mandela Day Houghton Run

The Mandela Day Houghton Run returns this year.

Get your fitness on for a good cause, in support of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

There are 5km, 10km and 21km options.

Location: Houghton Primary School, Houghton, Johannesburg

Time: 8am to 12pm

Enter here.

18 July: Chefs with Compassion

The Chefs with Compassion team is aiming to cook 67,000 liters of soup to donate to those in need.

In order to achieve this goal, the team is looking to raise R1 million.

If you can’t donate your time, purchase a ticket (or two) – all the funds are donated to the group.

Tickets are available on Quicket here.

18 July: Ladles of Love

Ladles of Love is looking for volunteers to spend 67 minutes making sandwiches, planting seeds, filling jars of hope and creating care hampers.

Visit their Quicket fundraising page here to make your donation and book your slot.

18 July: Johannesburg Children’s Home

Get your hands dirty in the Johannesburg Children’s Home veggie garden.

Help the home create fresh and healthy produce to enjoy everyday.

Don’t have a green thumb? You can help with painting the palisade, garden walls and jungle gym or even lend a hand cleaning the cottages and cottage windows or sorting clothing.

Time: 9am to 5pm

Location: 59 Urania Street, Observatory, Johannesburg

Book your spot by emailing pr@jch.org.za or fundraiser@jch.org.za

18 July: Food Forward SA

Food Forward SA is looking for volunteers to join hands to help pack food items at its Johannesburg warehouse.

The items will be distributed throughout winter to its network of beneficiaries.

They have three slots available – 9.30am; 11.30am and 1.30pm

Book your spot on Webtickets here.

If you can’t make it in person, monetary donations are also welcome.

Visit the Food Forward SA website here for more information.


This article first appeared on 947 : Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg




14 July 2023 2:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mandela Day
67 minutes for Madiba
67 minutes

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Instagram/@ayanda_thxbethe

Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24

15 July 2023 9:46 AM

Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mi Case joins the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee

14 July 2023 6:24 PM

Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready to jam out to Mafikizolo at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup

14 July 2023 3:01 PM

You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exploring BDSM sex / Pexels: Екатерина Мясоед

'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'

14 July 2023 2:55 PM

Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck

14 July 2023 1:04 PM

K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel Arc Earth

[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino

14 July 2023 12:24 PM

A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love

14 July 2023 12:24 PM

In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy

14 July 2023 12:04 PM

Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans

14 July 2023 11:36 AM

Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!

14 July 2023 9:17 AM

Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love

Lifestyle Entertainment

[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino

Entertainment Lifestyle

Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions

Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Fast-starting New Zealand seal 35-20 win over South Africa

15 July 2023 2:01 PM

Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga

15 July 2023 1:40 PM

Political aspirations behind alleged bribery plot to delay inquiry: Mkhwebane

15 July 2023 1:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA