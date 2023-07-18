Streaming issues? Report here
On what would have been Madiba's 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old?

18 July 2023 6:32 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Nelson Mandela
Mandela Day
Nelson Mandela Day

Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit.

The purpose of Mandela Day, according to the South African Government, is to 'inspire people to embrace the values of democracy and contribute towards the ideals of ensuring a just and fair society'.

But some people don't feel it is particularly relevant or serves much of a purpose.

When so many of us struggle with loadshedding, a lack of service delivery, the ever-climbing cost of living and corruption running rampant… it is hard to feel inspired to give back. So many of us have nothing to give.

People seem to be divided on the relevance of Mandela Day, with some believing it is a good and important day for South Africans, while others think it is pointless.

On the positive side, one of the things that makes South Africa great is our sense of community and willingness to help those around us in need. The spirit of ubuntu.

It is also a good way to honour someone who was prepared to give so much for the greater good.

One woman (46) from Johannesburg says that Mandela Day serves as a reminder for her to stop and think about how she can help her community and pushes her into action.

On the other hand, how few of us are actually able to give that much of ourselves for this purpose? Especially when it does not seem to make a real difference.

While 67 minutes might not seem like a lot to some, so many people cannot afford to give up that time of day when it means missing out on work, struggling for transport or being caught without power to cook.

In short, many South Africans do not have enough time, money, or energy to comfortably support themselves, let alone another cause.

A man (28) says that he feels Mandela Day has become more about creating an impression of doing something good rather than helping others, and generosity should not be limited to a single day.

Regardless of what any of our personal situations may be, we have to acknowledge that for some people 67 minutes can be too much to ask.

It is especially difficult when it does not always feel like it makes a difference, because there are just too many people suffering in poverty for 67 minutes of good to fix it.

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site Monument near Howick in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Dori van Loggerenberg/EWN.
The Nelson Mandela Capture Site Monument near Howick in the KZN Midlands. Picture: Dori van Loggerenberg/EWN.

I do think we should help where we can, but we also need to acknowledge that 67 minutes once a year, even if every single South African participated, is not going to fix the myriad of problems in our country.

As much as we can try to give to each other, and helping where you can is always a good thing, it is clear that more needs to happen if we want to live in the just, fair, and democratic society Mandela envisioned.




