



The lineup for Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is heating up!

Afro-pop music duo Mafikizolo and poetic singer-songwriter Shekhinah are the latest additions to the already stellar lineup for Galaxy 947 Joburg Day on 2 September.

In case you missed, the artists on this year’s lineup are:

· Jeremy Loops

· Mango Grove

· DJ Maphorisa

· Goodluck

· K.O.

It doesn’t stop there! Keep an eye out on our Twitter and Facebook pages for the next artist announcement.

Saturday, 2 September 2023 at Crocodile Creek Polo Club, Lanseria.

Tickets are still available at www.ticketpro.co.za

This article first appeared on 947 : Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup