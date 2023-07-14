Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee





Joburg's favourite music festival, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back and the stellar lineup will surely have you dancing all day (and night) long.

Fan favorites Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee have joined to the already phenomenal list of proudly South African talent set to grace the stage at Crocodile Creek on 2 September.

In case you missed it, this year’s lineup already includes Jeremy Loops, Mango Grove, DJ Maphorisa, Goodluck, K.O., Mafikizolo and Shekhinah.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s not too late to get your tickets!

Visit Ticketpro at www.ticketpro.co.za

