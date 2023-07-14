Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Joburg's favourite music festival, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back and the stellar lineup will surely have you dancing all day (and night) long.
Fan favorites Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee have joined to the already phenomenal list of proudly South African talent set to grace the stage at Crocodile Creek on 2 September.
🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 14, 2023
💥 Musician @PrinceKaybee_SA can't wait to get the crowd dancing when he performs at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.
🗓️Saturday 2 September
🏟️Crocodile Creek
🎟️ https://t.co/pfRoBehNKY pic.twitter.com/d3WuU21uRz
💥 Afro-house trio @micasamusic return to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day stage & can't wait to wow the crowd with their smash hits.
🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N pic.twitter.com/itNYa6cwS6
💥 Award-winning DJ & producer, @djzinhle will have the crowd pumped with her hits such as Umlilo & many more.
🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N pic.twitter.com/72KAM4Mkam
In case you missed it, this year’s lineup already includes Jeremy Loops, Mango Grove, DJ Maphorisa, Goodluck, K.O., Mafikizolo and Shekhinah.
So, what are you waiting for? It’s not too late to get your tickets!
Visit Ticketpro at www.ticketpro.co.za
This article first appeared on 947 : Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
