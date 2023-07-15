NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon





JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme NSFAS said it's working swiftly to ensure that students who are not registered on its new payment system are assisted.

This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month.

Among the issues students have complained about is bank charges, which are more than those of commercial banks, and that some students have not received their bank cards yet.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said to date, 75% of students have been registered with the rest expected to be onboarded by the end of the month.

NSFAS has assured students that it will implement the recommendations made by the South African Union of Students this week as it works to resolve challenges with the new payment system.

NSFAS said that as this is a new system it's bound to have unexpected glitches, but it will ensure that the process is smooth for all students.

This as students at the Tshwane University of Technology held protests over the new system, saying that it had been rushed.

They have called for for the institution to be exempt from the system until next year.

