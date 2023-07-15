NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon
JOHANNESBURG - Funding scheme NSFAS said it's working swiftly to ensure that students who are not registered on its new payment system are assisted.
This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month.
Among the issues students have complained about is bank charges, which are more than those of commercial banks, and that some students have not received their bank cards yet.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said to date, 75% of students have been registered with the rest expected to be onboarded by the end of the month.
NSFAS has assured students that it will implement the recommendations made by the South African Union of Students this week as it works to resolve challenges with the new payment system.
ALSO READ:
• NSFAS says it's working to fix issues with new direct payment system
NSFAS said that as this is a new system it's bound to have unexpected glitches, but it will ensure that the process is smooth for all students.
This as students at the Tshwane University of Technology held protests over the new system, saying that it had been rushed.
They have called for for the institution to be exempt from the system until next year.
This article first appeared on EWN : NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon
Source : https://twitter.com/mynsfas
More from Local
Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga
Speaking during police raids in Johannesburg on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have reasonable suspicions that the recent torching of trucks is linked to disputes over coal transportation contracts.Read More
Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project
The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.Read More
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma.'Read More
Majority of Nasi Ispani applicants didn't qualify for certain posts, says Lesufi
The Gauteng premier on Friday said that of the 1.2 million applications received, most were for general jobs.Read More
How does court determine if Zandile Mafe is mentally fit to stand trial?
"If the ideas are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial."Read More
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More