Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24
Ecuador's Andrea Aguilera has been crowned Miss Supranational 2023.
The 22-year-old competed with 64 other beauty queens for the title.
The 14th edition of the pageant took place in Poland on Friday (14 July 2023), where our very own Lalela Mswane crowned her successor.
Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.
"Congratulations on a beautiful journey Ayanda Thabethe. You’ve laid your mark on a global stage and oozed so much light and confidence." said the Miss South Africa organisation on its social media pages.
Watch the final show below:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/ayanda_thxbethe/
