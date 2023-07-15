



JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said as its systems continue to recover, there has been an improvement in most areas.

Earlier this week, Rand Water carried out a 58-hour maintenance on its infrastructure, leaving parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.

In an update, Johannesburg Water has said that Soweto and Lenasia systems continue to show improved supply.

ALSO READ:

• Rand Water warns that JHB water pressure may take a few days to return to normal

• Rand Water concludes maintenance project, restores water supply in JHB

Residents in parts of Randburg and Roodepoort said water started returning to their taps from Friday but there are still parts of this region suffering from critically low water levels with some parts without any water.

Water tankers have been dispatched to these areas.

Johannesburg Water has reminded customers that it will still take time for reservoirs and towers to fill up.

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project