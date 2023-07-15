



JOHANNESBURG - Police have made another breakthrough in their investigation into the recent truck attacks with one more person being arrested in Mpumalanga on Friday.

This brings the total number of people arrested for the torching of trucks to four - all from that province.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents since last Saturday across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

In a media briefing earlier this week, police said many of the trucks that were attacked were either carrying coal or ferrochrome.

Speaking during police raids in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have reasonable suspicions that the recent torching of trucks is linked to disputes over coal transportation contracts.

“The four people are expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder,” he said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga