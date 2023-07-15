Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this? A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come... 18 July 2023 7:38 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
View all Local
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
Moonshot pact: 'Unless we can get civil society's buy in, it's not going to fly' ActionSA's Athol Trollip says the support from civil society will make or break the success of the DA's moonshot pact. 18 July 2023 2:23 PM
Can he spin it to win it? Will Paul Mashatile's PR offensive pay off? A recent News 24 article seemed to suggest that the presidential hopeful could be captured. 18 July 2023 1:36 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese. 18 July 2023 1:59 PM
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security? But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too! 18 July 2023 1:25 PM
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why... Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry. 18 July 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
'Carlos Alcaraz can dominate the sport of tennis for many years to come' The 20-year-old won his first Wimbledon title on Sunday after beating Novak Djokovic in a 5 set thriller. 18 July 2023 11:38 AM
Player union slams SAFA regarding bonus pay, as Banyana pay dispute drags on Banyana Banyana get their FIFA Women's World Cup underway against Sweden on Sunday 23 July. 17 July 2023 8:59 PM
View all Sport
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities. 18 July 2023 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’

15 July 2023 1:21 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Sleep deprivation
sleep disorders

“When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.”

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati.

  • Sleep plays a vital role in good health and well-being
  • Adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night
  • One of our biggest sleep distractions is technology

Struggling to fall asleep? You’re not alone.

Nyati says we live in a very fast-paced world and sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people.

Nyati adds that besides stress and anxiety, one of the other issues affecting our sleep is technology.

Because we spend so many hours on social media, we are overstimulating our brain at a time when we are actually expecting to sleep, says Nyati.

The blue light that comes from the devices actually works against the normal patterns of us getting to sleep. If there is one thing that we need to learn to manage, it's our screentime.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
sleep-pillow-man-pyjamas

As we all know, sleep is vital.

Nyati explains that there is a biological clock or the circadian rhythm which is important to regulate how the body repairs itself.

When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night.

Nyati advises that if you have serious sleeping difficulties, you should consult a health practitioner because you could have an underlying health problem.

There are ways that you can try and deal with your sleep challenges, Nyati says:

  • Incorporate more vegetables and fish into your diet
  • Reduce your sugar intake
  • Reduce stress and anxiety by exercising

If you find yourself having to take sleeping aids or sleeping tablets for a prolonged period, then get yourself evaluated and tested.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




15 July 2023 1:21 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Sleep deprivation
sleep disorders

More from Health & Fitness

FILE: Research leaders at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) have set out to gauge the safety and efficacy of using antibodies of COVID-19 patients who’ve recovered, to treat those currently hospitalised with moderate to severe forms of the disease. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?

18 July 2023 3:20 PM

As of yet, there is no evidence to prove that blood washing successfully treats long Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

17 July 2023 4:37 PM

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Momentum Multiply’s Innovative Tech Supports Members’ Journey To Wellness

17 July 2023 1:47 PM

John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about their data-driven insights and tech solutions for improved wellness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’

16 July 2023 8:51 AM

Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience

12 July 2023 11:21 AM

Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ground-Breaking Gynaecological Device FlexiGyn/ Youtube: Chris K

[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device

11 July 2023 4:23 PM

The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Momentum Multiply helps their members stretch the Rand

11 July 2023 3:25 PM

John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about how they enable their members to save more in today’s financial climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer

9 July 2023 9:55 AM

A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected

8 July 2023 11:22 AM

The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Pranidchakan Boonrom

Is IV therapy worth the hype?

5 July 2023 10:40 AM

Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa

Politics Local

Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal

Sport

[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

KZN begins process to repatriate Sinegugu Myeni's body from the Philippines

18 July 2023 7:58 PM

Ramaphosa wants Nelson Mandela Museum in EC to be top tourist destination in SA

18 July 2023 6:52 PM

Idea that BRICS-aligned nations are anti-US is false - ANC's Mashatile

18 July 2023 6:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA