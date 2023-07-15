It's official, Zakes Bantwini's 'Abantu' concert going to CT's DHL Stadium
JOHANNESBURG - It's official, Grammy-award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini's Abantu music event will take place at Cape Town's DHL Stadium.
The artist launched the event in the Mother City on Friday, with Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis also present.
The _Osama _hitmaker also revealed plans to keep the concert in Cape Town for the next three years.
The Abantu event which is set to take place in October, will feature a lineup of both local and international musicians.
"The performers on our line-up, which will be revealed the following week, are so lovely. I will be the main attraction of the show, followed by another thrilling act that you will learn about."
Zakes, Nomcebo Zikode - another Grammy winner, and rapper Boity were introduced as Aline's marquee performers.
The concert, initially set to be held in March was postponed to October due to what organisers called "an overwhelming response and support of Abantu (that) has inspired us to elevate the experience and curate something truly world-class."
This article first appeared on EWN : It's official, Zakes Bantwini's 'Abantu' concert going to CT's DHL Stadium
More from Lifestyle
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.Read More