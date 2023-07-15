Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Lifestyle

'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far

15 July 2023 4:33 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Johannesburgs FNB Stadium
burna boy

A fusion of international excellence, homegrown heritage, and springtime fashion awaits on 23 September when Nigerian megastar Burna Boy returns to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian megastar Burna Boy is coming back to South Africa and his fans are ready to let the good times roll, again.

A fusion of international excellence awaits on 23 September when he is set to take to the stage.

True to lyrics on his hit song, 'Last Last', E don cast, a Pidgin phrase meaning it has now been revealed, Burna Boy will perform at the First National Bank (FNB) stadium in Johannesburg.

Ticketing provider, Ticketpro revealed that the 'Ye' hitmaker is returning to South Africa in September.

Burna Boy's performance at the Delicious Festival last year was remarkable and left festivalgoers wanting more, a lot more.

Thousands of spectators gathered at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, to see the Nigerian, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.

Although he is yet to confirm, his fans are so ready for his return.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Send me the location' Burna Boy's coming back to SA. Here's what we know so far




15 July 2023 4:33 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Johannesburgs FNB Stadium
burna boy

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
