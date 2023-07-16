I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'
Sara-Jayne Makwala KIng chats to Joshua about his decision on The Profile.
More than five years ago, Joshua Rubin made a huge splash on social media when the video of him teaching his family's domestic worker to drive went viral.
Now 26, Joshua has developed into an established podcaster and filmmaker.
He's still producing hilarious content featuring his antics with Caroline Ndlovu, but also tackles gritty issues in his Wide Awake podcast.
RELATED: WATCH Caroline learns to drive, her candid reaction to the road goes viral
Most recently, Joshua became a talking point when he chose to publicly reveal the news of his relapse after four years of sobriety. To his father... on his podcast.
"You thought we were just coming here for some chitchat... but I've got some big news" Rubin saysr.
He then announces that he's relapsed which, at first, dad isn't ready to believe.
"Relapsed and quit, or relapsed and stayed relapsed?" asks Rubin Senior.
Joshua responds that it's the latter: "I'm smoking weed again."
In conversation with Sara-Jayne Makwala King he acknowledges, with a chuckle, that in hindsight it was probably not the best forum to share this information with his father.
Joshua has always been "an open book", sharing his journey of addiction with his followers on social media.
While it might sound crazy he says, this time his decision to smoke dagga again was intentional.
I was a very wild kid... and I was very insecure and felt like I didn't fit in anywhere and I used substances as a way to make friends... It kind of escalated from there. I never really had a time in my life where I was doing things casually - it was always extreme, whether it was with my videos, whether it was with substances...Joshua Rubin
I picked up substances at 13 or 14, and then harder stuff at maybe 15 or 16.Joshua Rubin
Now that I'm older and I'm in a better place in my life... I thought let me try again. It's not something I just decided spur of the moment. I did talk to my parents probably a year or two ago and said maybe one day I'll have a smoke again and a drink again and if things go wrong... I'll stop again. But that's the thing - it's my journey and if I want to try I can try, but if I mess up it's on me!Joshua Rubin
At the same time, he says, he doesn't want to push anyone else in a direction that they don't want to go through his own experience.
"I would rather not encourage anyone to do anything that I do - I don't want to push someone in the wrong direction."
Joshua also emphasizes that he would never publish a podcast that a guest, or he himself, in the end decided they didn't want to go out.
In this instance he says, his dad felt no pressure because "I wouldn't have put it up if he didn't want me to".
The young creative tackles issues many podcasters would shy away from.
His guests have included gangsters and dirty cops, and during a recent trip to the US he interviewed "The Joker".
"He's the guy who has his face completely covered in Joker tattoos... he had AK-47s, it was so wild..."
Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview with Joshua Rubin and watch his reveal to his dad below
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
More from Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More
More from Entertainment
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away
The actor reportedly died of a heart attack.Read More
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years
Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban.Read More
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years
The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Local celebs take the stage for charity
Mark your calendar for these popular South African personalities.Read More
Is it thank you, next for Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez?
Ariana Grande faces rumours that she's divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage after Wimbledon pics.Read More
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is officially a momma and her baby boy's name is...Read More
Happy 56th birthday,Vin Diesel!
We celebrate Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel's (AKA the driver of la Familia) birthday with his most iconic movie lines.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023.Read More