Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
Ready to get inked?
Well nowadays, you can find yourself a tattoo artist literally anywhere.
What was once taboo, has become a mainstream and South Africa's tattoo industry has exploded over the last decade.
But in South Africa, there's no real laws governing the industry. which means under 18s can get tattoos with parental consent.
Ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Byron Barker, the owner of The Body Architects in Harfield Village in Cape Town.
I have a policy of no tattoos for under 18's but there's no real legislation in South Africa. In South Africa, the pedigree artists follows the rules of the US and the UK , but on their own accord.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Tattooing as a career is still relatively new in South Africa, with very little professional training to aspiring-tattoo artists.
You can get a tattoo machine off Takealot. There's nothing stopping you from becoming a tattooer.The right way is to do a apprenticeship of three years where someone will master you and teach you everything you need to know. There's no schools...it's really about learning the craft.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
There is concern over the rise in inexperienced tattoo artists trading at private studios, which legitimate artists refer to as 'scratchers'.
There's no one there to check them on cleanliness, disposing bio-hazardous waste or if they're tattooing the right way. So there's a lot of nightmare tattoo cases coming into the studio and people wanting cover ups.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Any good studio will have indemnity forms which protects the tattoo studio.
You have to trust your artist. And when you sign that indemnity form, it's pretty locked in. But it doesn't mean a tattoo artist can do what they want. Any good tattooer takes pride in their craft and wants to give you the best.Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
And if you're thinking about getting a face tattoo, think again!
Face tattoos can present health complications and can give you major tattoo remorse.
I'm going to quote a famous tattoer. You get good looking people who get face tattoos and become ugly, and you get ugly people who get face tattoos who become really ugly!Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Want a tattoo? Think before you ink
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tattoo-artist-tattoo-design-556036/
More from Local
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More
[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.Read More
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More