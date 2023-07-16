Want a tattoo? Think before you ink





Tattoo artist. Photo: Pixabay/Marcelo Bragion

Ready to get inked?

Well nowadays, you can find yourself a tattoo artist literally anywhere.

What was once taboo, has become a mainstream and South Africa's tattoo industry has exploded over the last decade.

But in South Africa, there's no real laws governing the industry. which means under 18s can get tattoos with parental consent.

Ahead of World Tattoo Day on 17 July, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to Byron Barker, the owner of The Body Architects in Harfield Village in Cape Town.

I have a policy of no tattoos for under 18's but there's no real legislation in South Africa. In South Africa, the pedigree artists follows the rules of the US and the UK , but on their own accord. Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects

Tattooing as a career is still relatively new in South Africa, with very little professional training to aspiring-tattoo artists.

You can get a tattoo machine off Takealot. There's nothing stopping you from becoming a tattooer.The right way is to do a apprenticeship of three years where someone will master you and teach you everything you need to know. There's no schools...it's really about learning the craft. Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects

There is concern over the rise in inexperienced tattoo artists trading at private studios, which legitimate artists refer to as 'scratchers'.

There's no one there to check them on cleanliness, disposing bio-hazardous waste or if they're tattooing the right way. So there's a lot of nightmare tattoo cases coming into the studio and people wanting cover ups. Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects

Any good studio will have indemnity forms which protects the tattoo studio.

You have to trust your artist. And when you sign that indemnity form, it's pretty locked in. But it doesn't mean a tattoo artist can do what they want. Any good tattooer takes pride in their craft and wants to give you the best. Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects

And if you're thinking about getting a face tattoo, think again!

Face tattoos can present health complications and can give you major tattoo remorse.

I'm going to quote a famous tattoer. You get good looking people who get face tattoos and become ugly, and you get ugly people who get face tattoos who become really ugly! Byron Barker, tattoo artist and owner of The Body Architects

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Want a tattoo? Think before you ink