702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Health & Fitness

Psychedelic therapy: It's more than just a 'trip'

16 July 2023 8:51 AM
by Celeste Martin
psychedelic therapy

Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity, Brad Kallenbach.

Psychedelic therapy is the use of psychedelic compounds, within a therapeutic framework, to help facilitate healing and recovery from various conditions such as depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, eating disorders, to name a few.

Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity
Psychologist and therapy patient on couch 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Psychedelic therapy, also known as psychedelic-assisted therapy, is a practice that involves the ingesting of a psychedelic drug.

Kallenbach says psychedelics are substances that induce non-ordinary or altered states of consciousness.

They manifest parts of our unconscious mind to ourselves. This is known recreationally as a trip or in therapeutic circles, a journey.

Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity

Some of the drugs include psilocybin, MDMA and LSD.

Kallenbach says there is an enormous difference between the therapeutic and the recreational use of these substances.

In a recreational setting, there isn't much intention and oversight, and crucially there is no integration.

Brad Kallenbach, clinical psychologist and co-founder of Equanimity

According to Psychology Today, “clinical trials have shown that ingesting a psychedelic in a carefully prescribed and monitored setting can induce an experience that is medically safe and that provokes profound, durable psychological and behavioural change."

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
