Water to be fully restored by Monday following outage - Rand Water





JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said water tankers are still available in areas that are experiencing outages following maintenance on some of its reservoirs.

Some areas have been without water for five days despite the utility completing its maintenance programme.

The bulk water supplier said reservoirs have already started filling up with the affected areas expected to have water fully restored by Monday.

Rand Water has urged residents to use water sparingly while its systems recover.

“We would like to thank our stakeholders for their patience. Please be aware that it will take some time for water to be fully restored," said spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

