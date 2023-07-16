SJ snakes around in-studio on World Snake Day
Snakes are among the most feared animals on earth.
Dangerous and deadly, these cold-blooded creatures are often misunderstood and have a bad reputation.
But once you start learning about these reptiles, they're not all that bad.
On World Snake Day on the 16 July, snake lovers celebrate their venomous friends and hope to educate the broader public about the misconceptions about snakes.
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King put her own fears aside to meet Bjorn Unger, the owner of Reptile Garden to meet his slimy, slithery fellas.
Snakes are not evil animals and have their place in this world. If it wasn't for snakes, rodents would be breeding out of control. It can have a ripple effect on nature if we don't have snakes. They are important animals for the eco system.Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
Snakes have venom for catching prey and the reason why it can potentially kill people is because their venom must be potent to catch a meal.
Sea snakes have such potent venom more than any land snake because they eat fish which they need to catch quickly. With Cape Cobras, only 50% of the time do they actually inject venom when they bite someone. So if snakes really wanted to bite people, they could bite you at any time.Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
When they want to eat something, they move at their full potential. When they're defensive, they give plenty of warnings. Snakes have no ears, but yet there's snakes that make noises like puff adders or rattle snakes. That's all to say 'back off!'Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
Obtaining anti-venom is a costly exercise, which starts from R100,000 and can go up to R300,000.
Anti-venom is the process of injecting snake venom into horses which have become immune.
Horses have powerful antibodies which binds onto the snake venom components.
The horse's immune system is then injected into the person in need.
It's a tricky thing. That's why you have to go to hospital. There's no one-shot fix. It depends on how much you need. You can go into an anaphylaxis shock and then you'll need adrenaline to kick you out of it.Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
Despite breaking out into a cold sweat and nervous chills, Makwala-King put on a brave face to interact with Toby and Platty.
Toby was placed around her neck during the interview.
But that moment was short-lived as he started turning and twisting, sending her into a slight 'hissssy' fit.
That felt odd!Sara Jayne Makwala-King, presenter
In the Western Cape, there are three main venomous species.
These include the deadliest specie, the Cape cobra, the puff adder and the boom slang.
Unger says most times, people who get bitten by snakes have been provoking it or trying to catch it, so the best thing to do is to give the reptile space to feel space.
There's no such thing as an aggressive snake, it's all defensive. They're just trying to scare you and telling you to back off.Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
If a snake comes into your home, keep your eyes on it. Call the fire department, snake catcher or the SPCA. If you go to the Africa snake catcher institute website,Bjorn Unger, owner of Reptile Garden
For a list of snake catchers, click here.
To learn more about snakes, visit the Reptile Garden in Stodels Nursery in Bellville and at Monkey Town in Somerset West.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SJ snakes around in-studio on World Snake Day
