Invasive fish, snails found in Kruger National Park: 'How did they get here?'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and a scientist specialising in Invasion Ecology at the Kruger National Park, Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft.
A recent article in the Mail & Guardian says that invasive fish and snails have been found in the Kruger National Park.
According to the article, "the Australian crayfish, carp from Europe and Asia, silver carp from China, Nile tilapia, the North American largemouth bass and mosquitofish, suckermouth catfish from South America and alien snails have invaded the park."
Invasive or alien species are organisms that are not indigenous to a particular area.
These species can cause great environmental and economic harm.
We don't know how widely they've spread yet.Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft, scientist specialising in Invasion Ecology - Kruger National Park
The concern is how did they get into the borders.Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
"Our natural environment is not geared for the alien invadersTim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
