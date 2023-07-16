Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it had a duty to maintain the official residences of the president and deputy president whether they live in them or not.
It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years on the upkeep of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s state-allocated homes.
The paper reports that Ramaphosa and Mashatile prefer living at their personal properties.
In a statement released on Sunday, the department said some of the presidential homes are over 100 years old.
It said this makes them heritage sites and government cannot allow them to deteriorate.
It said that due to the ageing of the properties, more money is required to maintain them.
The properties are located in Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.
The department added that all spending on state properties has to be budgeted for and passed in Parliament.
This article first appeared on EWN : Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
