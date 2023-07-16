Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs





JOHANNESBURG – Kerwin Noemdo has won South Africa’s 3rd medal at the World Para Athletics Championships at the Charlety Stadium in Paris.

The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event.

The World Para Athletics Championships is the second most important sporting event in the disabled sports calendar after the Paralympic Games and is held every two years.

🌟 #TeamSA Day 7 results:



🥉 Kerwin Noemdo - Claims the BRONZE medal

💪 Juane le Roux - Achieves a phenomenal 5th position, setting a new AFRICAN RECORD at 10:47.

⚡ Mpumelelo Mhlongo - 7th position.



🇿🇦🏅💪 #ForMyCountry#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/7rvDR7dBsE ' Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 15, 2023

India’s Sachin Sarjerao Khilari secured India's eighth quota for the upcoming Paralympics by winning the gold and set a new Asian record with an impressive throw of 16.21 metres.

And America’s Joshua Cinnamo took the silver medal with a throw of 16.00, falling short of Sachin's mark by just 0.21m.

Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at the World Para Athletics Championships at the Charlety Stadium in Paris. Picture: Hesron Mwene Ntava.

FILE: Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at the World Para Athletics Championships at the Charlety Stadium in Paris. Picture: Andries Kruger.

Noemdo has represented the country at three other World Para Athletics Championships in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The thrower set an African record at the 2022 IWAS Games (The International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games) in Portugal and an African record in Gqeberha at the 2021 Toyota SASAPD National Championships.

On Monday, Paralympic medallist Louzanne Coetzee won South Africa’s first medal in the women’s 1,500 metres T11 race in a time of 4:48.13.

And on Wednesday evening the T44 world record holder Mpumelelo Mhlongo won South Africa's first gold medal in the men’s 100 metres in a time of 11.46.

