Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town
Remember the spirit and energy of the 2010 Fifa World Cup Fan Park?
Well those memories will be relived once again, as the Fan Park returns for Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup.
To bring that lekker South African gees, the City of Cape Town is opening the Fan Park outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre for all netball fans during the tournament from 28 July until 6 August.
Some of the country's top musos are set to entertain the crowds, such as Nasty C, Simmy, Goodluck, Emo Adams, DJ Grant Lesch and Kurt Darren.
The Fan Park will officially open on 28 July with a five hour concert event.
We want to ensure that everyone, especially those without tickets for games inside the CTICC can enjoy a festive environment with friends, family and fellow sports lovers. We encourage all those who are in Cape Town during the Netball World Cup to come through to the Fan Park to enjoy an all-day experience featuring live entertainment, interactive games and all sorts of activations.JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
The fan park is expected to be a hub of entertainment and spectators can look forward to watching games on a big screen, seeing the Sporting Chance Street Netball Challenge finals and netball exhibition matches.
There's also a kids area with games such as Jenga, jumping castle, face painting and giant chess.
The Cape Town Carnival Floats will bring the colour and festivity with their cultural performance.
And if you're there for the food, there's a food court with outdoor seating, snacks, hot beverages and a beer garden.
The Fan Park is free of charge for all residents and visitors.
To book tickets for the games, click here.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town
