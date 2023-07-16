Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary
Production of the first-ever documentary about the life of the late R&B legend Luther Vandross is reportedly underway.
Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce this documentary, with Award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter in the director's chair.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "the documentary will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time and capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles.”
Vandross became a premier R&B balladeer in the 1980s and '90s.
He was also a songwriter and accomplished record producer.
The musician’s velvet-smooth voice saw him win eight Grammy awards and sell more than 40 million albums across the world.
In 2005, Vandross died at the age of 54 following stroke complications.
