Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks
Africa Melane speaks with Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary for the All-Truck Drivers Forum.
According to the City Press, a leaked report suggests that the recent torching of trucks is related to the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.
The report implicates the All-Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF-ASA) and lobby group Operation Dudula.
Nyathi says that the organisation does not support what happened and denies involvement.
At least 21 trucks have been set alight across the country recently, and five arrests have been made.
Nyathi says that, when those arrested appear in court, they will determine if they are members of the All-Truck Drivers Forum and take it from there. They will support their members until they are proven guilty.
He says that, if members of the organisation did burn these trucks, it is due to the government not listening to the concerns they have been expressing for the past few years.
If it is our members, although we condemn what they did, that is showing the kind of government that we have.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All-Truck Drivers Forum
It is because of a government who have empty promises and does not implement what it is saying.Sifiso Nyathi, Secretary - All-Truck Drivers Forum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
