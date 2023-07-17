Trial of 6 accused of arranging a hit on Babita Deokaran begins
JOHANNESBURG - The trial of the six men accused of arranging a hit on whistleblower Babita Deokaran is set to begin in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday.
Deokaran was shot dead outside her home in south of Johannesburg on 23 August 2021.
At the time of her death, she was the chief director of financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health.
It has since emerged that she flagged R850 million in suspicious payments out of Tembisa Hospital in the weeks leading to her death.
READ: Hawks: Raids saw more evidence gathered in relation to Tembisa Hospital fraud
The six men are believed to be involved in the shooting, but the mastermind is not yet identified.
The accused were arrested less than a week after Deokaran's murder in a series of raids of what was since described as ‘safe houses’ in and around Johannesburg.
They made their first appearance in the dock on 31 August 2021 and were denied bail four months later after a lengthy application.
They face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
While the Hawks previously insisted more arrests were imminent, almost two years later, the six men remain only as suspects before court.
The case is on the roll for the start of the trial on Monday.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
