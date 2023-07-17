Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?

17 July 2023 9:23 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the CEO of Netball SA, Blanche de la Guerre, about the prices of tickets to the Netball World Cup. Many people feel the costs (R500 for kids, and R700 for adults) are too steep.

Listen to the conversation below.

The Netball World Cup kicks off on 28 July. Tickets to some matches are sold out, but many people argue that ticket prices are too expensive for locals.

De la Guerre says that tickets are expensive because the venue at the CTICC 1 and 2 have been constructed to hold 6000 people - making it a premium sporting experience.

RELATED: NETBALL WORLD CUP 'NOT IMPACTED' BY DISCOVERY VITALITY TITLE SPONSORSHIP BACKOUT

She says argues that, "compared to other world cups, we're not expensive".

De la Guerre says she knows most South Africans cannot afford a ticket, so her organisation is hosting a fan park opposite the CTICC for people to watch the matches and catch the gees.

There will be viewing centres in communities in all provinces and there are plans to make free tickets available to specific schools and developmental groups.

RELATED: NETBALL FEVER HITS MAKHAZA WITH UNVEILING OF LATEST WORLD CUP 2023 LEGACY MURAL


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that?




