E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week
Africa Melane speaks with Vhatuka Mbelengwa, e-hailing services spokesperson.
E-hailing drivers have complained about a myriad of issues for years.
Some, not all, e-hailing drivers are planning a shutdown on Monday.
I will say that it is possible that there will be disruptions.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Services
We may not have full momentum today, but I think people will try their best to sustain it.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-Hailing Services
He says they are calling for the industry to be regulated, and to ensure that e-hailing drivers are not being underpaid.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134319634_kyiv-ukraine-july-3-2019-sad-pretty-girl-in-straw-hat-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-isolated-on-p.html?vti=mi63d3rphc36byhixp-1-6
