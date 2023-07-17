



JOHANNESBURG - Some community members in Marlboro blocked off the entrances to the Sandton licensing and labour departments.

It’s understood that the protestors were on the streets since early Monday morning, calling for government to improve service delivery in the area.

The intersection of Marlboro and Old Pretoria was barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.

Eyewitness News spoke to a community member who was there and identified himself only as Nicholas.

“The people they are barricading the streets. They closed the Sandton Traffic Department, the Department of Labour and the SPCA. They are fighting for electricity. It has been a week now without electricity.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Protesting Marlboro residents block Sandton licensing and labour depts entrances