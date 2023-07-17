Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies and Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association.
At least 21 trucks have been set alight in various provinces.
Targeted attacks on trucks have been plaguing the Road Freight Association for years.
It is believed that this current bout of burnings is related to the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.
However, Newham says that he is not convinced by this explanation and thinks this is being used to distract and affect public opinion.
I do not believe that people would be burning trucks, causing massive disruption to our supply lines and economy, and putting thousands of South African jobs at risk, because there are some non-South African people driving trucks in South Africa.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
We have got a high level of xenophobia in South Africa, and I think that’s why it is being used.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
He says it is possible that organised criminal networks could be responsible, but only the foot soldiers are being arrested rather than the ringleaders.
We do not get the sense that the people who are actually behind all of this are being held accountable because we are not seeing a reduction in these incidents.Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention - Institute for Security Studies
RELATED: Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks
Kelly says that there does not seem to be any proactive intelligence to stop these attacks.
It is all reactive. That is all SAPS seems to do is react.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
It is getting harder and harder to say to investors that we will deal with it because it has been going on for five or six years.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More