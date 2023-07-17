



The tax filing season has officially opened, but there are many people who are not happy with the "over-efficiency" of the automatic assessment system, as they’re unable to submit additional details on expenditure and income.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Johnstone Makhubu (Chief Revenue Officer at SARS) about this.

SARS rolled out auto assessments to make things more convenient for taxpayers by saving them time and avoiding resubmitting documents and details SARS already has.

But some taxpayers are questioning the efficiency of SARS's auto-assessment timeline since they could only query their refunds about a week after it was paid out to them.

Auto assessment refunds were issued around 30 June but edits and queries could only be done from 7 July.

Approximately 3.7 million auto assessments were completed with up to R13.3 billion paid back to taxpayers "who would've been in the credit position".

Makhubu says around "98% of people who received auto assessments didn't do any changes to their returns."

Disputes of auto assessments remain open until October.

Makhubu admits the process "can be reviewed."

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?