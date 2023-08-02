How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry





The rapid progress of technology has made it vital for us to use a myriad of digital devices for most of our tasks throughout the day, making technology an essential part of our lives. However, purchasing the latest and most advanced versions of these products can often break the bank.

But what if it didn’t?

What if you could get a PlayStation 5 to enjoy with your kids in the holidays, then return it when school starts again to avoid distractions from homework?

What if your old faithful microwave gave in after all these years and a brand new one is just out of the budget, but you had a way to rent one in the meantime?

Or do you just want to try out the new iPhone for a month to see if you like it?

Enter Rentoza, a proudly South African business making essential products such as cellphones, laptops, fridges, baby strollers, and a list of other goods so much more accessible and affordable. They're also making a strong argument for renting instead of buying.

The PS5 and controller, the perfect gaming duo now available to you on subscription. It's never been easier to access a world of premium tech! #Rentoza #RentozaIt #RentozaGaming pic.twitter.com/l7zAVuihiE ' Rentoza (@WeAreRentoza) July 4, 2023

This safe and secure online marketplace allows consumers to subscribe for goods for a specified duration. Most of the South African population does not have access to essential goods daily, and Rentoza is challenging that issue, says co-founder Aviraag Ramdhani.

“In today’s world, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, which states that you only need clothing, shelter and food to prosper, is no longer the case,” says Ramdhani. “In order to live a progressive life and achieve your aspirations and progress the way you want to, you need access to these essential products.”

This is why we created Rentoza: A subscription service to open up access to these essential goods so that we can help South Africans prosper in their lives. Aviraag Ramdhani, Co-Founder, Rentoza

Ramdhani, alongside fellow co-founder Mishaan Ratan joins Bongani Bingwa on an episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, a podcast focusing on the MIC Khulisani investees and how their businesses provide solutions to social challenges and accelerate economic growth. They’re also joined by MIC’s Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Pongweni, who outlines why Rentoza was selected as one five investees.

Listen to the full episode below.

Ratan mentions how South Africans spend most of their income on debt, and credit, hire purchase contracts and increased rates aren’t helping.

“South Africans, currently, are spending 63 to 66 percent of their household income servicing debt,” he says. “I don’t think anybody can survive like that any longer in this economy.”

You have all of these factors impacting people, and all of this is people having credit-backed agreements for houses, cars, credit cards, loans – all of these kinds of things. This is putting tremendous pressure on South Africans. Mishaan Ratan, Co-Founder, Rentoza

The Ecoflow River Max has a 576Wh capacity. That's enough to keep your extended family of 9 powered up! The battery powers multiple devices, such as phones, laptops, TVs, and gaming consoles at the same time. #Rentoza #RentozaIt #RentozaPower #Loadshedding #Ecoflow pic.twitter.com/XSA1FZDsf4 ' Rentoza (@WeAreRentoza) July 13, 2023

The Rentoza team doesn’t see credit as a valuable way to assess people in the current landscape, especially when it comes to essential products. Therefore, “we’re not credit,” says Ratan.

With a value proposition of flexibility and agility, items on Rentoza’s catalogue can be rented from a 1-month to 24-month period. However, this doesn’t mean that you’re locked into a long-term contract.

If you [rent] an iPhone 11, for instance, you use it for 6 months and don’t need it anymore – you can simply return it to Rentoza, and we’ll cancel your subscription. Aviraag Ramdhani, Co-Founder, Rentoza

Subscriptions are covered by Rentoza Care, a service we offer to all their customers. This means that if the product is damaged, stolen, or lost, the product is swapped out and the subscription can continue.

The company’s ultimate goal is not only to disrupt the retail industry but to have an impact on the consumers themselves. Ratan mentions how South Africans traditionally aspire to have (and own) nice things, whether that be the latest devices, the biggest TVs, or the nicest appliances, and that’s exactly what they wish to change.

“We aim to flip that on its head and show that you can still have the best stuff. Doesn’t matter what you earn,” says Ratan.

What we’re actually trying to do is change consumer behaviour. Mishaan Ratan, Co-Founder, Rentoza

MIC's CFO Cynthia Pongweni lauds Rentoza for being a great business all-round. Balancing scalability, impact, and character, Ramdhani, Ratan and co thoroughly impressed their investors and earned themselves a boost from the MIC Khulisani Ventures. Listen to the full episode above to find out more about the attributes that made Rentoza stand out to the MIC and how the investment enabled them to level up their business.

“When we met Rentoza, we felt that they ticked all the boxes. You’ll see that the business was high growth and continues to be high growth. When you speak to the founders, you can just hear the passion they have for their product and their experience speaks for itself.” Cynthia Pongweni, Chief Financial Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company

Try them out for yourself on the Rentoza website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.