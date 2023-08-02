How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state. 2 August 2023 2:08 PM
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts. 2 August 2023 1:49 PM
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring' The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need. 2 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions. 2 August 2023 12:07 PM
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cap... 2 August 2023 11:13 AM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Politics
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights. 2 August 2023 9:42 AM
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt' Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified. 2 August 2023 7:29 AM
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper. 1 August 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe A chatbot taking on questions of all kinds, from the serious to the comical, is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age. 2 August 2023 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads? A Specialist Family Law Practitioner weighs in. 2 August 2023 3:01 PM
Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon She proudly finished the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in under 11 hours. 2 August 2023 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championsh... 2 August 2023 1:00 PM
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16 The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday. 2 August 2023 11:40 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman The actor celebrates his birthday today and so we celebrate his most iconic roles. 1 August 2023 12:40 PM
Cat content goes viral with new hashtag #CatsOfX since Twitter's rebrand Barbara Friedman reports on online trends including #CatsOfX which is trending "for days" on social media. 1 August 2023 12:19 PM
'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25 years old The actor's family announced the news in a statement to CNN on Monday (31 July). 1 August 2023 9:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted. 2 August 2023 12:47 PM
View all World
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Podcasts
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Technology

How Rentoza Created A Business Set To Disrupt The Retail Industry

* 2 August 2023 7:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Mineworkers Investment Company
African entrepreneurs

In steering people away from credit, or from creating debt, Rentoza is challenging our consumer need to own popular goods.

The rapid progress of technology has made it vital for us to use a myriad of digital devices for most of our tasks throughout the day, making technology an essential part of our lives. However, purchasing the latest and most advanced versions of these products can often break the bank.

But what if it didn’t?

What if you could get a PlayStation 5 to enjoy with your kids in the holidays, then return it when school starts again to avoid distractions from homework?

What if your old faithful microwave gave in after all these years and a brand new one is just out of the budget, but you had a way to rent one in the meantime?

Or do you just want to try out the new iPhone for a month to see if you like it?

Enter Rentoza, a proudly South African business making essential products such as cellphones, laptops, fridges, baby strollers, and a list of other goods so much more accessible and affordable. They're also making a strong argument for renting instead of buying.

This safe and secure online marketplace allows consumers to subscribe for goods for a specified duration. Most of the South African population does not have access to essential goods daily, and Rentoza is challenging that issue, says co-founder Aviraag Ramdhani.

“In today’s world, Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, which states that you only need clothing, shelter and food to prosper, is no longer the case,” says Ramdhani. “In order to live a progressive life and achieve your aspirations and progress the way you want to, you need access to these essential products.”

This is why we created Rentoza: A subscription service to open up access to these essential goods so that we can help South Africans prosper in their lives.

Aviraag Ramdhani, Co-Founder, Rentoza

Ramdhani, alongside fellow co-founder Mishaan Ratan joins Bongani Bingwa on an episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, a podcast focusing on the MIC Khulisani investees and how their businesses provide solutions to social challenges and accelerate economic growth. They’re also joined by MIC’s Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Pongweni, who outlines why Rentoza was selected as one five investees.

Listen to the full episode below.

Ratan mentions how South Africans spend most of their income on debt, and credit, hire purchase contracts and increased rates aren’t helping.

“South Africans, currently, are spending 63 to 66 percent of their household income servicing debt,” he says. “I don’t think anybody can survive like that any longer in this economy.”

You have all of these factors impacting people, and all of this is people having credit-backed agreements for houses, cars, credit cards, loans – all of these kinds of things. This is putting tremendous pressure on South Africans.

Mishaan Ratan, Co-Founder, Rentoza

The Rentoza team doesn’t see credit as a valuable way to assess people in the current landscape, especially when it comes to essential products. Therefore, “we’re not credit,” says Ratan.

With a value proposition of flexibility and agility, items on Rentoza’s catalogue can be rented from a 1-month to 24-month period. However, this doesn’t mean that you’re locked into a long-term contract.

If you [rent] an iPhone 11, for instance, you use it for 6 months and don’t need it anymore – you can simply return it to Rentoza, and we’ll cancel your subscription.

Aviraag Ramdhani, Co-Founder, Rentoza

Subscriptions are covered by Rentoza Care, a service we offer to all their customers. This means that if the product is damaged, stolen, or lost, the product is swapped out and the subscription can continue.

The company’s ultimate goal is not only to disrupt the retail industry but to have an impact on the consumers themselves. Ratan mentions how South Africans traditionally aspire to have (and own) nice things, whether that be the latest devices, the biggest TVs, or the nicest appliances, and that’s exactly what they wish to change.

“We aim to flip that on its head and show that you can still have the best stuff. Doesn’t matter what you earn,” says Ratan.

What we’re actually trying to do is change consumer behaviour.

Mishaan Ratan, Co-Founder, Rentoza

MIC's CFO Cynthia Pongweni lauds Rentoza for being a great business all-round. Balancing scalability, impact, and character, Ramdhani, Ratan and co thoroughly impressed their investors and earned themselves a boost from the MIC Khulisani Ventures. Listen to the full episode above to find out more about the attributes that made Rentoza stand out to the MIC and how the investment enabled them to level up their business.

“When we met Rentoza, we felt that they ticked all the boxes. You’ll see that the business was high growth and continues to be high growth. When you speak to the founders, you can just hear the passion they have for their product and their experience speaks for itself.”

Cynthia Pongweni, Chief Financial Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company

Try them out for yourself on the Rentoza website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.




* 2 August 2023 7:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Mineworkers Investment Company
African entrepreneurs

More from The Entrepreneur’s Journey, with MIC

The impact of investing in business solutions for social change

26 July 2023 12:18 PM

Bongani Bingwa unpacks the true dividends from investing in business solutions that tackle social challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MIC & 702 celebrate emerging disruptive entrepreneurs in new podcast series

25 July 2023 5:59 PM

John Perlman hears from MIC executives about their new podcast and how they've collaborated on these entrepreneurs' journeys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

World

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

World

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

Sport

EWN Highlights

City of Tshwane threatens workers who continue to strike with dismissal

2 August 2023 5:22 PM

Mthokozisi Thwala returns to witness box in rebooted Meyiwa trial

2 August 2023 4:48 PM

SERI condemns force used by police during Slovo Park protest

2 August 2023 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA