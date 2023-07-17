[WATCH] Djokovic smashes racket against net as Alcaraz ends his 10-year reign





Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending online news which includes #WimbledonFinal where Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's 10-year reign.

Friedman says that Novak Djokovic has met his match!

The tennis pro and Wimbledon-winning legend lost this crucial game in the fifth set of the Wimbledon final against 20-year-old Spanish star, Carlos Alcaraz.

While Marketa Vondrousova took home the women's championship title.

But, it's not Djokovic's loss that has him trending online - it's his reaction, watch below.

The Djokovic racket smash against the net post: pic.twitter.com/2k4BiDNOS2 ' Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) July 16, 2023

Upon realising that his 10-year reign might come to an end, Djokovic smashed his racket against the net, putting a dent in it before breaking it.

Alcaraz also broke Djokovic's serve in the third game of the fifth set, causing Djokovic to storm back to his seat - his frustration was palpable... and captured.

Djokovic was given a warning by umpire, Fergus Murphy, for a conduct violation which made the crowd boo at the tennis pro too.

Alcaraz went up 5-3 in the third set, forcing Djokovic to take control and serve to stay in the match, which he did but the Spaniard held his serve and took home the Wimbledon championship, defeating the man who had won the last four in a row.

In an interview shared by Wimbledon on Instagram, Djokovic says that he hasn't played against someone like Alcaraz before.

Alcaraz was handed his trophy by British royal Catherine, the Princess of Wales in delight.

VAMOS!

Here's to a new name and a new reign - even Brad Pitt couldn't believe it!

