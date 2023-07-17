[LISTEN] Ramaphosa faces a diplomatic balancing act, with the economy at stake
Lester Kiewit speaks with Prof Andre Thomashausen, Wits Professor Emeritus of International Law.
South Africa’s relationship with Russia has landed our country in a very tricky diplomatic situation.
According to reports, president Cyril Ramaphosa has recently been in contact with Russian president Vladimir Putin to negotiate the Black Sea grain deal and find a mutually beneficial outcome.
Through this deal, Russia agreed to allow Ukraine to continue shipping food from its Southern ports despite the ongoing war.
In addition to this, as the BRICS summit edges closer, the world is watching to see how South Africa handles the ICC’s warrant for Putin’s arrest.
Deputy president, Paul Mashatile, said last week that they are attempting to convince Putin not to come to the country for the summit.
The Moscow Times two days ago ran a front page that president Putin has publicly declared that he will be travelling to South Africa.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - Wits
On the other side, last week a South African delegation visited Washington D.C. to try and renegotiate the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Thomashuasen says that Agoa is absolutely crucial for South Africa, and the effects would be devastating if it were to fall away without us having an opportunity to find new markets.
South Africa is quite right in trying to convince law makers that they should stick to Agoa.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - Wits
Agoa gives some Sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to US markets, but South Africa’s trade relationship with the US is under threat because of our refusal to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Ramaphosa faces a diplomatic balancing act, with the economy at stake
Source : GCIS
