Bye-bye, blue bird?

Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter.

According to a tweet from Elon Musk, the company still has a negative cash flow because of its heavy debt load and a 50% drop in advertising revenue.

It goes without saying that things have been turbulent since Musk took over the platform, promising to turn Twitter into a 'digital town square'.

So far, this has included laying off 80% of Twitter employees, charging third-party apps up to $42,000 (roughly R758 995,86) for the API (application programming interface) and making verified Twitter accounts subscription based.

Unfortunately, despite all of these attempts, Twitter is still in the red.

We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else. ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

To be fair, this was happening before he [Elon Musk] actually bought the platform. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Although he [Elon Musk] claims that he was going to turn this all around, it certainly isn't happening yet. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue