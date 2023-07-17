Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer

17 July 2023 11:57 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Devi Sankaree Govender
The Masked Singer

This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show.

702's Bongani Bingwa catches up with former Carte Blanche journo and presenter Devi Sankaree Govender, now host of her own show 'Devi' on enca about her stint on The Masked Singer South Afric and being revealed as The Watermelon!

The renowned television presenter and top investigative journalist has been revealed as the latest contender on The Masked Singer South Africa.

For once it is not Devi doing the 'investigating'! For once she was in the hot seat.

RELATED: Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

'You are often the one putting people on the back foot', joked Bongani.

What did it feel like for you to be out of your comfort zone?

Bongani Bingwa, Presenter - 702

What was it like singing on stage and performing in front of an audience?

It was scary! I wasn't on any foot, I was footless!

Devi Sankaree Govender, Host - The 'Devi' Show

She says she pushed herself hard to do it - but made it clear from the outset that she could not sing.

I said guys, you want me on the show, but I cannot sing!

Devi Sankaree Govender, Host - The 'Devi' Show

Watch the big expose below:

And watch Devi's full performance of Dancing Queen below:

In case you missed last week’s episode, catch the re-broadcast on Thursday at 9pm on SABC 1.

The Masked Singer South Africa premieres on SABC 3 every Saturday at 6:30pm.




