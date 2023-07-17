



Barbara Friedman explains trending online news which includes some interesting facts reported by Netflix.

Friedman says that Netflix reports that 48% of its viewers regularly use subtitles.

But the people opting to watch with subtitles are not just people who are hard of hearing.

Sometimes it's because of bad audio, mumbling actors and for translation - cue, K-drama fans.

Friedman also gives these reasons:

1) Gen Z's are used to having second-hand information streamed to them like text-on-screen combined with other multi-media forms like audio and/or video.

2) To understand diverse accents.

Experts have also reported that hard-to-hear dialogue is a known issue in the industry while Friedman says from her experience, sound sometimes gets lost...

Sometimes these companies spend a fortune on sound but people are watching on various devices so details of the sound mix are getting lost and is a bit of an issue across platforms... and some movies are so much louder than the speech. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

Other people are using sub-titles for the laughs...

You gotta watch Real Housewives with the subtitles on because you could make a drinking game out of the amount of times caption read: "speaking indistinctly" ' Shelby Black (@shelbycblack) September 18, 2020

Seriously though, what would K-dramas be without subtitles?

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!