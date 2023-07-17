



Lester Kiewit interviews Norman Jantjies, Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Convicted murderer Norman Afzal Simons, also known as the station strangler, is due to be released on parole this week.

Simons was charged with 21 counts of murder, however, he was only found guilty of one count of murder and kidnapping of a minor.

The station strangler was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.

Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole / Pexels: RDNE Stock project

RELATED: Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole

RELATED: 'Station Strangler' may be released from jail on 20 July

RELATED: Mitchells Plain CPF calls on community to forgive 'Station strangler'

The Mitchells Plain CPF has called on people to forgive Simons for the crimes he committed.

Jantjies says that we need to be equally fair to Simons.

He adds that Simons deserves the opportunity to be integrated into society, adding that he won't pose a threat to society, given that he'll be under house arrest.

In the same breath, Jantjies calls on the State to open up and investigate the other cases that Simons was initially charged with, to ensure that justice is served.

On a daily basis dangerous criminals are being released in Mitchells Plain. Norman Jantjies, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum

He's served his time and I think he should be left in peace. Norman Jantjies, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum

We need to be fair, we need to be just towards him as well. Norman Jantjies, Chairperson – Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mitchells Plain CPF calls for ‘Station Strangler’ to be left in peace