US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave
The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, is reportedly in Beijing to restart climate negotiations.
China is facing its hottest summer ever recorded in the capital city, with temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius on several days.
In the US, temperatures in the Southwest have gotten as high as 49°C, and in parts of Europe, there are also temperatures breaching the mid to high 40s.
Death Valley in California is the hottest place on earth, that may reach 134°F, that is 56°C. That hasn’t happened since the 1930s.Vickie Turner, International Correspondent
If there was any evidence needed that climate change was happening… [this] is affecting 110 million people.Vickie Turner, International Correspondent
According to Turner, Kerry has arrived in China to have talks on combatting global warming including attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between the world’s largest carbon emitters.
China and the United States are reportedly responsible for almost 40% of the world's carbon emissions.
