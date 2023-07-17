Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
Clarence Ford speaks to engineers, Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel, a couple who drove an electric vehicle from the Netherlands to Cape Town - their next stop is driving from The Mother City to Poland.
Listen to their sustainable travel journey below.
Electric free road trip anyone?
Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel are two regular folks who did just that with their passion for sustainable living and being self-sufficient motivating their journey.
The pair’s eight-month-long expedition came to an end this week as they touched down in Cape Town.
They spent just over 800 hours in the car, travelling from the Netherlands through West Africa and down to Cape Town.
RELATED: DUTCH COUPLE DRIVES SOLAR ELECTRIC CAR FROM THE NETHERLANDS TO CAPE TOWN
The couple says 54% of their adventures were solar-powered and can go up to two months without using any electricity.
They travel with solar panels which helps their energy-free adventure.
They need about 50 kilowatts of energy per day to be fully charged so they layover wherever the sun takes them to recharge the panels and car.
Van Pel says they drove from the southern part of Morocco to Ghana all on solar panels which is about 5500 kilometers.
Now, they make their way from Cape Town to Poland.
The couple hopes that their journey has a purpose which is to find sustainable ways to travel because they're showing us that it can be done...
Our aim is to find a new, more sustainable way to travel as fuel pollutes us. We were looking for sustainable and self-sufficient ways to travel. By taking solar panels with us and following the parable of the sun we are able to do this.Renske Cox, Sustainable Traveler
To find out more about their journey, visit 4x4 electric.com
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
Source : CapeTalk social media engagement team
More from Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
[PICS] Burger King Thailand launches new burger that is ALL cheese
Burger King Thailand has unveiled a literal cheeseburger, which has no meat and an insane amount of cheese.Read More
Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
But your bags aren’t the only thing getting scanned at airport security. You are too!Read More
South Africans are loving their air fryers! Here's why...
Air-fryers are becoming an essential kitchen appliance, so much so that it is affecting the cooking oil industry.Read More
[WATCH] Last dance!! Couple go on retreat for an amicable breakup DATE
"The date was beautiful and we had such a beautiful moment and he treated me like a queen."Read More
Fans crushed by 7de Laan coming to an end: 'It brought families together'
After 23 years, the soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end, and fans are sad to say goodbye.Read More