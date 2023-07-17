Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car





Clarence Ford speaks to engineers, Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel, a couple who drove an electric vehicle from the Netherlands to Cape Town - their next stop is driving from The Mother City to Poland.

Electric free road trip anyone?

Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel are two regular folks who did just that with their passion for sustainable living and being self-sufficient motivating their journey.

The pair’s eight-month-long expedition came to an end this week as they touched down in Cape Town.

They spent just over 800 hours in the car, travelling from the Netherlands through West Africa and down to Cape Town.

The couple says 54% of their adventures were solar-powered and can go up to two months without using any electricity.

They travel with solar panels which helps their energy-free adventure.

They need about 50 kilowatts of energy per day to be fully charged so they layover wherever the sun takes them to recharge the panels and car.

Van Pel says they drove from the southern part of Morocco to Ghana all on solar panels which is about 5500 kilometers.

Now, they make their way from Cape Town to Poland.

The couple hopes that their journey has a purpose which is to find sustainable ways to travel because they're showing us that it can be done...

Our aim is to find a new, more sustainable way to travel as fuel pollutes us. We were looking for sustainable and self-sufficient ways to travel. By taking solar panels with us and following the parable of the sun we are able to do this. Renske Cox, Sustainable Traveler

To find out more about their journey, visit 4x4 electric.com

