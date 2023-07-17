Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military





For centuries, British royals have had to serve in the military before assuming the throne.

According to Turner, it is rumoured that friends of his parents have been told that prince George will be able to make his own decisions on whether or not he wants to join and forge his own path.

The young prince’s father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-grandmother - the late Queen Elizabeth - all served in the armed forces.

However, prince George will reportedly be allowed to opt out of joining if he chooses.

Turner says that this does beg the question of whether prince George would still be able to assume the role of the commander-in-chief of the British forces upon becoming king.

It is somewhat of a tradition for the monarch to have served in the military so they can become commander-in-chief of the British forces. Vickie Turner, International Correspondent

FILE: Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (cropped). Picture: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia commons

Does he still get [that role] and would he be credible in it? Vickie Turner, International Correspondent

