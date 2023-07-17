Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
SA's Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows: 19 July 2023 6:01 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
View all Sport
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away The actor reportedly died of a heart attack. 19 July 2023 8:13 AM
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world's biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia's application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What's driving Africa's population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba's 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion
Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

17 July 2023 4:37 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Walk the talk
702 Walk the Talk
health and wellbeing
702WalktheTalk
#letswalkthetalk

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...

Whatever your personal health and body goals are, taking a brisk walk will help you achieve them one step at a time.

Most would probably swoon at the idea of having to take a walk for anything besides for practical and in most cases that means the distance from the house to car, but what if we listed 10 reasons why even taking a brisk walk down your road would be beneficial for you, would it motivate you walk your way to a better you?

Here are our top 10 reasons why taking a walk should be on your list of things to do:

Walk your way to a good heart

Taking brisk walks can lower your risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes as much as running can. The only difference – walking eases the impact on your bones and joints, reducing your chances of injury. If you’re serious about your cardiovascular health, take more steps throughout the day and, track them using a pedometer or fitness tracker to make sure you’re staying on track. Remember, every single step counts on your journey to good heart health.

Pregnant – no problem. Walking is beneficial for you and the baby

The great thing about walking is that it’s a low-impact exercise. If you’re pregnant and trying to stay in shape, don’t underestimate the power of a brisk stride. It doesn’t matter which trimester you’re in or what your fitness level is – feel free to enjoy the benefits of walking the recommended 150 minutes a week during your pregnancy.

Walking can help you to lose weight

This is quite an obvious one – among some of the health benefits of walking, losing weight is something that regular walkers can look forward to. Regular walking is one of the most effective exercises for reducing belly fat and, improving the body’s response to insulin. If you live close to work, ditch the commute and take a walk home.

In a bad mood? Clear your mind with a walk

The next time you’re feeling blue – lift your spirits with a brisk walk. Studies from psychologists at Iowa State University have shown that walking for at least 12 minutes is a powerful way to lift your mood – even without stepping outside the comfort of your home. So, the next time you feel the urge to pour a tall glass of wine at the end of a rough day – take it in your stride with this calorie-free approach.

Fun with friends!

While taking a walk alone is a great way to clear your head, walking with a friend is much more fun. You'll quickly reap the rewards of connecting without distractions.

Walking is free!

Let’s be honest – gyms can be quite expensive. The costs of memberships, protein shakes and workout gear, all add up. It shouldn’t have to – especially when you can walk your way to fitness. Keep more cash in the bank by walking your way to good health for just 30 minutes every day.

Stumped for creative ideas? Take a stroll

Feeling stuck at work? Research has shown that a brisk walk around the office block can enhance your creativity. Instead of wasting your time staring at a blank document on the computer screen, stretch your legs - it'll get your creative juices flowing.

Type 2 Diabetes? Take a walk!

If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, following doctors’ orders and taking regular walks could be the best thing that you’ll ever do for your health. Walking not only improves the manner in which your body responds to insulin but, it also reduces your chances of becoming insulin resistant. Walking at a brisk pace can improve your body's ability to use insulin, lower stubborn blood sugar levels as well as lowering stress levels.

Want killer abs? Take a walk

It’s a fact, walking can help melt away some of your belly bulge to make way for chiselled abs. However, it is important to maintain proper form in order to strengthen the abs. Making minor adjustments to your walking routine can activate the abs you’ve been dreaming of.

Invest in your health by making a commitment now to Walk the Talk on 20 August 2023... When you enter you can choose from two distances: 5km or 8km - depending on your fitness levels. Everyone is welcome!




