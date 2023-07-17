The Midday Report Express: Truck attack suspects appear in court
The five suspects arrested in connection with the spate of commercial truck attacks are the top story on The Midday Report today.
In what many have labelled economic sabotage, commercial trucking routes in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have seen themselves under siege. Over 20 attacks have been reported in the last few weeks and the situation has been considered dire enough that military protection has been deployed.
Over the weekend, five suspects were nabbed by the police and those men are expected to appear in court today.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Thabiso Goba of the EWN Newsroom.
What we do know is that four of the people that were arrested are truck drivers, while the other person is a former truck driver.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
-
The murder trial of whistleblower Babita Deokaran is back in court.
-
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, apologises for the escalation in loadshedding stages over the weekend.
-
Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, shocked as 39 children have already been killed violently in the province this year.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Truck attack suspects appear in court
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More