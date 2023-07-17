Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this





Hulisani Ravele interviews Dr David Fatogun, General Practitioner at Lumidigm Medicals Sandton.

Let's be honest, there are many reasons why we're feeling exhausted – the cost of basic necessities is rising with no end in sight, loadshedding is kicking our butts and just life in general.

But what is the reason in the cases where you've gotten a good night’s sleep, you aren't sick, you ate breakfast and even did 30 minutes of cardio but you still feel like you’re dragging yourself through the day in a jet-lagged haze?

If you're constantly feeling tired, it may be an indicator of something more serious, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, Lyme disease, thyroid issues or even menopause.

Fatogun differentiates being tired as feeling drained by physical activity, which can usually be dealt with in the form of extra sleep.

On the other hand, feeling fatigue or exhausted is an accumulative state of exhaustion over a period of time.

This could be the result of lifestyle, emotional, psychological or medical factors.

Fatogun suggests reaching out to a medical professional if you're experiencing any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

Being tired is temporary. Dr David Fatogun, General Practitioner – Lumidigm Medicals Sandton

