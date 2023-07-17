Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
A press statement released by 7de Laan's team, reveals that the show comes to an end after 24 seasons, after 23 years on SABC 2.
The final episode of 7de Laan will air on 26 December 2023.
The press statement acknowledged this "bitter-sweet" moment and thanked loyal fans for welcoming the show into their homes for over two decades.
We will forever remember iconic characters like Paula, Hilda, Oubaas, Matrone, Emma, Aggie, aunty Charmaine (her evil twin) and the rest of the Meintjies family.
Thank you for the entertainment, for teaching some of us Afrikaans words... and for that original 7de Laan opening liedjie that will live as an earworm in most of our heads.
This article first appeared on KFM : Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
