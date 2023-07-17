Attempted murder added to charges against 5 suspects arrested for truck attacks
JOHANNESBURG - A charge of attempted murder has been added against five men suspected of torching trucks in Mpumalanga.
The accused made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday.
They also face charges of hijacking, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Nine trucks were set on fire in Mpumalanga alone in the past week.
They form part of 21 heavily-loaded vehicles attacked in alleged arson attacks in some provinces.
Read:
- Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say
- Operation Dudula distances itself from truck arson attacks
- Truck attacks: Four people in custody following 1 more arrest in Mpumalanga
Five men, suspected of being behind the recent torching of trucks in Mpumalanga, are expected to make their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 17, 2023
The men are charged with several counts of malicious damage to property, public violence and attempted murder. TCG pic.twitter.com/IRsA4f2TXs
Courtroom B at the Ermelo Magistrates Court was a full house, with armed police, media, members of the public and the Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety Vusi Shongwe in attendance.
The five men accused of being behind the recent torching of at least 9 trucks in Mpumalanga hid their faces as they entered the courtroom for a brief first appearance.
Eyewitness News understands that four of the five men are truck drivers and one is a supervisor driver.
In one of the torching incidents, a woman who was accompanying a truck driver suffered serious burns.
The matter was postponed to 27 July for a formal bail application.
This article first appeared on EWN : Attempted murder added to charges against 5 suspects arrested for truck attacks
Source : Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More