Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO of Parket.

We've all experienced it. Driving around in an overcrowded parking lot, searching for an empty parking bay..

Far too much time and fuel is wasted in this process.

But new proptech startup, Parket is hoping to improve that experience with the launch of its new IoT-based cashless and ticketless parking system.

The ticketless system is more environmentally sustainable, by eliminating paper tickets, while the cashless feature allows for a more efficient entry and exit from a parking garage.

The system uses a license plate reader to manage access control, while the driver has to download the app, and register to use the service.

Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO of Parket. says digitised parking solutions offers convenience for users.

Motorists who download the Parket app, will pay via scanning a QR code, while once-off visitors can receive the QR access code via text or instant messaging for ease of access.

You can drive in-and-out. the booms will open for you automatically. Then we just bill you for the amount of time in. Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket

What we're doing is completely replacing tickets themselves. Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket

We're currently at 15 parking lots in Cape Town...we're now ready to branch out into Johannesburg. Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket

