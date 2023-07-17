Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO of Parket.
We've all experienced it. Driving around in an overcrowded parking lot, searching for an empty parking bay..
Far too much time and fuel is wasted in this process.
But new proptech startup, Parket is hoping to improve that experience with the launch of its new IoT-based cashless and ticketless parking system.
The ticketless system is more environmentally sustainable, by eliminating paper tickets, while the cashless feature allows for a more efficient entry and exit from a parking garage.
The system uses a license plate reader to manage access control, while the driver has to download the app, and register to use the service.
Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO of Parket. says digitised parking solutions offers convenience for users.
Motorists who download the Parket app, will pay via scanning a QR code, while once-off visitors can receive the QR access code via text or instant messaging for ease of access.
You can drive in-and-out. the booms will open for you automatically. Then we just bill you for the amount of time in.Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket
What we're doing is completely replacing tickets themselves.Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket
We're currently at 15 parking lots in Cape Town...we're now ready to branch out into Johannesburg.Joshua Raphael, founder and CEO - Parket
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
Source : pixabay.com
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer
The best way to print photographs of life moments you capture with your smartphone.Read More