Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Correctional Services Commissioner Delekile Klaas said community inputs around the release of the man dubbed the Station Strangler in the early 90s, Norman Afzal Simons, are very key.
Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.
On Sunday, Correctional Services authorities met with the Mitchells Plain community to discuss Simons’ release.
On Tuesday, they’ll engage the Parow community where Simons will be staying upon his release.
Simons was charged with 21 counts of murder after the bodies of 22 boys were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain between 1986 and 1994.
However, the former teacher was only convicted for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.
Klaas said that Simons could be released as early as this coming Sunday.
"We're interacting with the person who will be staying with him and based on our engagements with the caregiver, we might either postpone that date to a later date, but for now we're working around the 23rd of July."
Klaas said they would continue engaging communities that might feel aggrieved by Simons' release.
This article first appeared on EWN : Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS
Source : AFP
