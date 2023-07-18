SA Veterinary Association pioneers world's first assisted reproduction in rhinos
John Perlman interviews Dr Morné de la Rey, Veterinary Reproduction Specialist.
The South African Veterinary Association along with Rhino Repo have embarked on a ground-breaking initiative which aims at pioneering the world's first reproductive techniques to protect and preserve rhinos.
De la Rey, founder of the Rhino Repo and team has successfully developed and implemented assisted reproductive techniques to help preserve the majestic rhino species.
RELATED: (WATCH) Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
RELATED: (WATCH) Remember the baby Rhino-rescue, Mpho? Here's a happy and sad update
The first technique is artificial insemination which cultivates semen from a bull and is then inseminated in cows across the country to help spread the genetics of the bull.
Currently, they are using In vitro fertilisation (IVF), which compromises eggs being harvested from rhinos with the help of specialised technology and equipment followed by the fertilisation with sperm, and then make use of surrogates, similar to the human experience.
With the help of a push from technology, the rhinos will be able to reproduce naturally and help keep the rhino species alive for centuries to come.
As veterinarians and reproduction specialists, we see we can play our part helping increase the number of rhinos.Dr Morné de la Rey, Veterinary Reproduction Specialist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/white-rhino-calf-mother-running-4997858/
More from Local
Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa cited government’s problems with executing an arrest warrant for Russian head of State Vladimir Putin that is party to a war for which it’s trying to broker peace.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns.Read More
Magudumana's options running out over arrest challenge, says legal expert
Nandipha Magudumana, the alleged main accomplice of murder and rape convict Thabo Bester, has seen her leave to appeal her arrest in Tanzania dismissed.Read More
[LISTEN] Can we remember South African icons without overpriced statues?
Would South Africans benefit more from the statues itself, or the money spent on the statues?Read More