What impact will China's economic slowdown have on SA and the global economy?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.
In 2008, China's booming economy helped lift the world out of what they called the 'western financial crisis', or the 'American economic crisis'.
China was sparred the financial fallout from the U.S banking system, that most of the rest of the world felt.
15 years later, China is experiencing it's own economic woes.
The Asian nation, which is the world’s second largest economy reported that GDP for the second quarter of 2023 grew by only 6.3%, lower than economists had forecast.
As a result, Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday. The Shanghai Composite, The Shenzhen Component, South Korea’s Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 all suffering losses.
In Southeast Asia, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports are down 15.5% in June compared to the same period last year.
China has struggled to reach pre-pandemic economic highs, having still imposed strict lockdown measures into 2022, which has had a negative impact on the economy.
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital says the economic decline is not a catastrophe.
...it's not a disaster, but it has disappointed, in that it hasn't matched expectations.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
...there are particular aspects of it that have slowed, much sharper than others, and the property sector stands out.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
The extraordinary Chinese growth story has helped South Africa...broadly speaking, the trade impetus globally.Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What impact will China's economic slowdown have on SA and the global economy?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116456765_china-country-flag-symbol-painted-on-a-cracked-grungy-wall-concept-of-drought-hardship-no-rain-or-ec.html?vti=lhdq4exmfjk9pwoxpq-1-18
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More