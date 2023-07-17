[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

The Fujifilm Instax Square Link printer could make for a great Christmas gift.

It's an app-based printer that lets you print small square instant photos. Linking to your phone via Bluetooth, the app allows you to edit pictures before printing.

On a full charge, you can print up to 100 images to fill your gallery.

It only costs R2 500, so this one comes highly recommended.

Fujifulm Instax Square link. Image: www.stuff.co.za

What's really great about it, it's a fantastic way to print these kind-of ethereal photographs of moments we capture with our smartphones. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It gives you great prints of fantastic moments that you've captured on your phone. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

