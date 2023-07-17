[REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
The Fujifilm Instax Square Link printer could make for a great Christmas gift.
It's an app-based printer that lets you print small square instant photos. Linking to your phone via Bluetooth, the app allows you to edit pictures before printing.
On a full charge, you can print up to 100 images to fill your gallery.
It only costs R2 500, so this one comes highly recommended.
What's really great about it, it's a fantastic way to print these kind-of ethereal photographs of moments we capture with our smartphones.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It gives you great prints of fantastic moments that you've captured on your phone.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] Two thumbs up for Fujifilm's Instax Square Link printer
More from Business
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More