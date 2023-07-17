



JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, has parted ways with Eskom.

Oberholzer had signed a two-year contract last month as the struggling power utility's advisor to oversee projects at two power stations.

However, Eskom said the break was a mutual agreement and his last day would be on 31 July.

"Mr Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to provide support to the Koeberg power station operation and Kusile power projects. Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service expertise and valuable contributions during his tenure," said Eskom's Daphne Mokwena.

Eskom announces the departure of Mr Jan Oberholzer pic.twitter.com/mN2uBJGwgA ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 17, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Jan Oberholzer, Eskom part ways by mutual consent